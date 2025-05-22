Letter: Gaza ‘urban destruction’ policy by Israel is wrong

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The actions and intentions of Israel exhibit a new frontier in urban planning. It’s called “total urban destruction” — a premeditated, routine and publicly stated approach to causing human suffering and ethnic cleansing announced by Israel’s public officials and testified to by its soldiers.

Gaza and its people are the primary target of this current Zionist campaign of horror, but the Palestinians in the West Bank simultaneously suffer ramped-up Israeli violence and displacement.

Any U.S. politician who continues to support Israel’s longtime and ever- more-blatant racist agenda — militarily or diplomatically — has completely lost their ethical bearings.

George Hudes

Manoa

