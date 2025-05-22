Letter: No need for new Ala Wai bridge; just clean canal

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I don’t understand why Honolulu wants to waste $63.4 million — 80% reportedly to be paid with federal funds — for the Ala Wai pedestrian bridge. We already have a bridge crossing over the canal that accommodates pedestrian use.

Furthermore, what needs to happen before adding another bridge is to clean up the canal — it’s an eyesore. The time is long overdue to prevent garbage entering the canal every time we have a significant rainfall.

Finally, to think President Donald Trump is going to follow through on a grant of $25 million is nothing short of ludicrous.

It’s a well-known fact that these projects always go over budget, particularly with the cost of construction and ongoing tariffs.

With that in mind, there can be little doubt that the project will cost north of $70 million, and that is simply unacceptable for the taxpayers of this city.

Harry Wruck

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter