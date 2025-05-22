Off the news: City Council OKs $41M in HGEA payouts

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With a unanimous vote last week, the Honolulu City Council authorized payouts of about $41.4 million in “temporary hazard pay” (THP) for Hawaii Government Employees Association workers who stayed on the job between March 5, 2020, and March 5, 2022, while COVID-19 was raging.

Took a while. The city at first resisted THP, but a July 2024 arbitration order favoring the United Public Workers of Hawaii turned the tide on negotiations, statewide.

Next, Honolulu considers THP for firefighters and transit employees — who didn’t have hazard pay in their contracts.