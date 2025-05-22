Off the news: FDA limits COVID-19 vaccine availability

It’s important to remember the havoc and health dangers that COVID-19 brought, just several short years ago — and the real life-saving benefits of vaccination against the virus. Even after the pandemic passed, boosters were advised and accessible to Americans, to help keep the disease at bay.

But soon, the Food and Drug Administration will restrict COVID-19 vaccines to only adults over age 65 and people with certain medical conditions — saying more studies will be done before approving the shots for all others. Restricting access and choice when it comes to effective health care? Not good.