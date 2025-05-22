Community honors West Loch disaster anniversary
A ceremony honoring 1944 West Loch disaster victims was held Wednesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Delisa Smith, LaTonya Conkleton, Carole Reynoles and Tierra Brown took part in a traditional African Libation ceremony.
The Obama Hawaiian Africana Museum sponsored the 15th celebration of life for the victims of the 1944 West Loch disaster and disinterment at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on Wednesday. Retired Col. Angenene Robertson viewed portraits of some of the men killed in the incident 81 years ago.
A ceremony honoring 1944 West Loch disaster victims was held Wednesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. At top, AMVETS First Vice Commander Ronald Lau, left, and Commander Theo Alexander placed a wreath.