Illegal gambling arrests on Oahu increased in 2024

Some of the contraband was seized during the executed search warrant of the Kipuka Place home. According to Honolulu police, two suspects were arrested for promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of a gambling device.

Officers from the Narcotics/Vice Division’s Gambling Detail, District 4 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant Tuesday on an illegal game room at 527 Kipuka Place in Kailua, according to a Honolulu Police Department social media post Wednesday. The faces of the officers are blacked out to protect their identity.

Seven gambling devices, along with cash, were seized during an executed search warrant Tuesday at a Kailua home where two were arrested on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of a gambling device.

Illegal gambling arrests on Oahu increased last year as police continued to target game rooms and operators who promote illicit wagering and the collateral crime that comes with it.

The Honolulu Police Department made 115 arrests for gambling equipment violations in 2024, up from 92 in 2023, according to HPD’s data dashboard. Officers also arrested 124 people for operating, promoting or assisting gambling in 2024, up from 109 arrests in 2023.

In 2022, HPD arrested 140 people for promoting gambling and 67 for possessing gambling equipment.

As of May 16, Honolulu police have made 48 arrests for gambling equipment violations and 49 arrests for operating, promoting or assisting illegal gaming.

In response to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser inquiry about HPD’s efforts to shutdown illegal gambling operations on Oahu, the police department declined comment.

On Tuesday officers from the Narcotics/Vice Division’s Gambling Detail, District 4 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant on an illegal game room at 527 Kipuka Place in Kailua, according to a social media post by HPD on Wednesday.

“Seven gambling devices, along with cash, were seized during the operation. Two suspects were arrested for Promoting Gambling 2nd and Possession of a gambling device,” read the post.

Hokulea Joseph Cho, 32, of Waianae, and Buoi Thi Nguyen, 65, were arrested at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of a gambling device.

Both were released pending investigation at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to HPD’s booking log.

Criminals who operate illegal game rooms in Hawaii employ security staff and cashiers. Security is responsible for monitoring the entry and exit of patrons, often through the use of video surveillance systems.

The cashiers provide cash payouts to patrons who win on their wagers. Security staff and cashiers work in scheduled shifts. Illegal drug use is tolerated and dealers often target illegal game room patrons.

Game rooms are often targeted for robberies because security staff, cashiers, and patrons will be less likely to call or cooperate with the police if they are robbed.

On May 13, Honolulu police arrested Issachar Meafou, 38, after he was charged for shooting up a Kalihi game room April 17.

Meafou allegedly fired multiple gunshots at a group of men in a game room near Sunny’s Mart in Kalihi before 4 a.m. April 17.

No one was hurt.

Meafou was charged April 27 with two counts of reckless endangering, place to keep pistol or revolver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and second-­degree assault.

Three men are facing federal charges after they allegedly at gunpoint robbed an illegal gambling operation on Kawaiahao Street in August.

More than $63,000 and assets of other equipment that Honolulu police acquired in an illegal game room bust May 8 will go to the state.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney filed an administrative petition for asset forfeiture with the state Attorney General’s Office to forfeit the cash to the state as the proceeds of crime.

Over two weeks in late September and early October 2024, Honolulu police and agents with Homeland Security Investigations delivered more than 60 notices to Oahu property owners to evict the operators of illegal game rooms or face criminal charges and asset forfeiture.

In July 2023, HSI delivered notices to property owners housing illegal game rooms that resulted in about 62 properties being cleaned up and the criminal activity moved out.

On July 9, Gov. Josh Green signed Act 249 into law which broadens the scope of advancing gambling activity to include forms of material aid, such as maintaining equipment and managing financial operations.

It emphasizes the responsibility of landlords and property owners who may knowingly or unwittingly harbor illegal gambling operations.

Hawaii and Utah are the only two states that ban all forms of gambling.

Also in July, the Honolulu City Council started to set up a city-led gambling task force composed of HPD, the city departments of the Prosecuting Attorney, Planning and Permitting, Corporation Counsel, the Office of Council Services and the City Council to advise and assist the members on identifying and developing solutions.

Get involved

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933 or fill out an online form at honolulupd.org.