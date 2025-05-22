Illegal gambling arrests on Oahu increased in 2024
Seven gambling devices, along with cash, were seized during an executed search warrant Tuesday at a Kailua home where two were arrested on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of a gambling device.
Officers from the Narcotics/Vice Division’s Gambling Detail, District 4 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant Tuesday on an illegal game room at 527 Kipuka Place in Kailua, according to a Honolulu Police Department social media post Wednesday. The faces of the officers are blacked out to protect their identity.
Some of the contraband was seized during the executed search warrant of the Kipuka Place home. According to Honolulu police, two suspects were arrested for promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of a gambling device.