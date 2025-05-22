Kokua Line: Why can’t I catch and release rainbow trout?

Question: Trout fishing opens next month on Kauai. Catch and release is prohibited. Why? Is this to prevent fishers from releasing smaller fish in hopes of catching bigger fish? What about if the fisher wants to do only catch and release? Would that be allowed (i.e. catch seven, release seven and be done with the daily limit)?

Answer: “According to DAR staff, the fish rarely survive catch and release, so we don’t allow it. We also want to discourage people from throwing fish back to catch bigger ones. We end up with dead fish when people do that, which is obviously wasteful and sad. The scenario where someone would catch seven fish and release seven fish is not allowed. If that fisher was fishing with another group and wanted to give their seven fish to them to eat, they could do that,” Patti Jette, a spokesperson for the state Department of Land Natural Resources, said in an email Wednesday.

DAR stands for the DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources, which manages the state’s marine and freshwater resources in numerous ways, including by issuing fishing licenses.

Open season for rainbow trout will begin June 14 in the Kokee Public Fishing Area on Kauai, allowing fishing from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Sept. 30, the DLNR announced last week. Anglers must have a valid state of Hawaii freshwater game fishing license, which they can buy online at 808ne.ws/4kut5Ai. There won’t be a lottery this year.

“Trout are found in streams and ditch systems within the PFA, but fishing success has been poor there due to discontinuation of stream stocking some years ago. Over 95% of the catch now occurs from the Pu‘u Lua Reservoir, where the stocking program continues,” the DLNR said in a news release.

The reservoir was stocked with about 22,000 young trout in early January. “Trout are expected to be slightly smaller this year due to late stocking and drought conditions,” the news release said.

The daily bag limit is seven rainbow trout per licensed angler, and, as the reader noted, catch-and-release fishing is prohibited; “all trout caught must be retained by the angler and will count toward their bag limit.” To read other rules about trout fishing at the Puu Reservoir, which include the prohibition of treble hooks, boats, camping, open fires and dogs, go to 808ne.ws/3H47Fvs to read the news release.

IRS Grants

The IRS wants qualified Hawaii organizations to apply for up to $200,000 each in matching grants to run Low Income Taxpayer Clinics. The application period runs through July 14, for the 2026 grant year. LITCs help eligible taxpayers resolve disputes with the IRS; educate taxpayers for whom English is a second language about their rights and responsibilities; identify issues that affect these taxpayers and advocate for them, according to an IRS news release, which prospective applicants can read at 808ne.ws/4dCSxBp. The IRS says Hawaii is among four states not covered by these grants, while three other states are only partially covered; the agency is especially interested in receiving grant applications from qualified organizations in these underserved areas. “Under Internal Revenue Code section 7526, the IRS awards matching grants to qualifying organizations to develop, expand or maintain an LITC. For every dollar of funding awarded by the IRS, an LITC must provide a dollar in matching funds. An LITC must also provide services for free or for no more than a nominal fee (except for reimbursement of actual costs incurred),” the news release said.

Mahalo

On Friday night my husband and I were having dinner at Brick Oven Pizza in Kapolei. When we were done we found out the young gentleman sitting behind us had paid our bill. He also wished us a good day when he left. The waitress gave us his initials, so to B.N. we want to say: “We are very appreciative and grateful for your generosity. Thank you. It meant a lot to us! These two kupuna know you were raised right!” — S.O.

