Man indicted for attempted murder in hit-and-run case

An Oahu grand jury indicted 33-year-old Brandon Lindley on Wednesday of second-degree attempted murder and driving without a license in the May 14 hit-and-run at a Nanakuli convenience store parking lot.

Court documents show Lindley admitted to a police officer that he struck with his vehicle a pedestrian, later identified as 22-year-old Randy Sambueno, but said he did so accidentally and admitted he was fleeing the scene.

He pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder at his initial court appearance Monday. His preliminary hearing, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was canceled after the grand jury indicted him.

The grand jury bench warrant maintains his bail at $500,000.

The indictment alleges Lindley engaged in conduct in which he intended to cause Sambueno’s death.

However, when an officer stopped him at 11:49 a.m. May 14 for speeding, Lindley admitted hitting a man with his vehicle and fleeing from the scene, but said it was an accident, according to a court document filed Monday.

“I wen’ bang him on accident,” he told the police officer. “I was trying to run, and I wen’ run him over by accident.”

The incident occurred just before midnight May 14 at the Fastop Nanakuli, located at 87-2130 Farrington Highway.

A witness said Lindley was driving head-on toward Sambueno in a white SUV and pinned the 22-year-old against a fence.

The witness said it took seven people to free him from the vehicle and the fence.

Sambueno was taken by ambulance in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center. Police said his legs and lower abdomen were injured.

Lindley managed to free the vehicle by reversing and sped off with his tires screeching.

The officer saw the white Kia speeding on Farrington Highway, without headlights and tires screeching, and stopped the driver.

The officer recognized Lindley, who works as security at the Nanakuli Sack &Save parking lot.

The grand jury also indicted him with driving without a license, alleging he intentionally, knowingly or recklessly operated a vehicle on May 14 without being a licensed driver.

The court issued a no- contact order Wednesday saying he stay away from Sambueno and the witness.