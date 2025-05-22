ASB partnership awards $625K to 6 nonprofits

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

American Savings Bank awarded $625,000 in May to six Hawaii nonprofit organizations that will support Lahaina homeowner recovery, affordable housing, financial education and revitalization at Aala Park.

The Hawaii-based bank collaborated with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines through the FHLB Member Impact Fund, according to an ASB news release. The fund, created in 2023, provides support and funding to “not-for-profit” and government organizations in Hawaii, Utah and Guam.

Over the past three years, the collaboration has contributed a total of $3.27 million to Hawaii communities, the release said.

Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of ASB said in a statement that the partnership “allows us to maximize our community impact and support organizations providing critical resources across our state.”