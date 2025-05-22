UHH’s Tamiya is PacWest Coach of the Year

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii Hilo’s Earl Tamiya was named PacWest Men’s Golf Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season, and three student-athletes from local Division II schools made the conference first team announced on Wednesday.

Tamiya led the Vulcans to their third consecutive PacWest title and accompanying berth in the NCAA West Regional tournament.

Hawaii Hilo senior Dylan Bercan and sophomore teammate Katsuhiro Yamashita, and Hawaii Pacific junior Fisher Ransom were named to the first team.

Bercan, of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, was a repeat first-team selection.

Vulcan sophomores Ben Crinella and Dysen Park, and Sharks sophomore Kyle Krupp were named to the second team.

Making the third team were Hawaii Hilo junior Jacob Torres, Hawaii Pacific sophomore Rico See and Chaminade sophomore Ky Stopp.

UH women’s sailors place 11th in semis

The Hawaii women’s sailing team had its season come to an end Wednesday with an 11th-place finish in the semifinals of the ICSA Women’s Fleet Race National Championship off St. Mary’s City, Md.

The Rainbow Wahine scored 119 points in the two-day competition. Stanford won with 69 points. The top nine teams advanced to the finals.

Hawaii’s Vivian Bonsager and Stella Taherian finished ninth in the A division, while Sophia Shaeffer, Malia Johnson, Martha Schuessler and Morgan Carew placed 14th in the B division.