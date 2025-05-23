Firefighters rescue man trapped in car after Mililani crash

A 76-year-old man is in serious condition after being pulled from a car wreck following a collision early this morning in Mililani, according to first responders.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call at 4:43 a.m. for a car accident on Kamehameha Highway near Kipapa Gulch. Upon arrival, firefighters found one occupant trapped in his car after the two-vehicle collision.

Firefighters used the “jaws of life” to extricate the man, and transferred him to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 5:21 a.m. EMS paramedics treated the man, and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

Police closed Kamehameha Highway’s southbound lane from Lanikuhana Avenue to Kipapa Bridge for about an hour following the accident.

No details on what led to the crash were immediately available.