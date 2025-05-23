Health Department allows L&L Barbecue in Kahului to reopen

The state Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch allowed a Kahului location of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue to reopen today, issuing a green “pass” placard during a follow-up inspection.

Health inspectors gave the eatery at 270 Dairy Road in the Maui Marketplace Food Court a red placard last week, closing the business until it addressed violations found during an inspection.

Department officials said in a news release today that L&L has eliminated all cockroach activity found during an initial routine inspection on May 12, and has “shown progress by implementing pest control and prevention protocols. The restaurant has worked with its professional pest control company to complete multiple treatments and implement a pest monitoring program to help prevent future infestations.”

The department is requiring the eatery to working with its pest control company to conduct weekly treatments and monitoring for the next three weeks.