Kona restaurant shuttered for multiple food safety violations

The state Health Department has shut down a Kailua-Kona restaurant after a routine inspection uncovered an active cockroach infestation, contaminated food and multiple food safety violations.

Jade Palace Two, located at 75-5595 Palani Road, was issued a red “closed” placard on Wednesday and must remain closed until all violations are corrected and a follow-up inspection is completed. The restaurant is operated by Minh Tuan Tran.

According to the Department of Health, an inspector saw live roaches in food, on food-contact surfaces and underneath equipment. A container of flour was found infested with roaches, and cooked wontons were seen cooling on the floor. Contaminated food was ordered to be discarded immediately.

Other violations included:

>> An employee returning from a smoke break without washing hands;

>> Improper food storage, including raw chicken and beef stored above cooked broccoli;

>> Ready-to-eat items in the refrigerator without use-by dates;

>> A dishwasher with no sanitizer, and handwashing sinks used for cleaning pans;

>> Grease, dust and grime buildup throughout the kitchen.

The department is requiring a professional pest control service, deep cleaning and disinfection of the facility and retraining for all food handlers. Jade Palace Two will be allowed to reopen only after it meets all food safety requirements and passes reinspection.

The Food Safety Branch conducts routine inspections of food establishments statewide to ensure sanitary conditions and protect public health.