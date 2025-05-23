Paris court convicts ‘grandpa robbers’ in Kim Kardashian jewel heist

PARIS >> A French court today convicted the jewel thieves who in 2016 tied up U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint before making off with her $4 million engagement ring and other booty.

Ten people were in the dock, accused of involvement in the Paris heist. Robbers wearing ski masks and disguised as police tied up the billionaire celebrity before making off with the ring, given to her by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye), and other jewels.

Kardashian travelled to Paris to testify earlier this month, telling the court she had thought she was going to die.

The mixed panel of judges and jury convicted eight of the 10 for crimes directly linked to the theft, while another defendant was found guilty of illegal weapons charges. One person was acquitted.

The heaviest sentences were handed down to five defendants who participated directly in the heist, with the mastermind of the robbery, 69-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, getting a three-year jail sentence.

Kardashian’s lawyers said that she accepted the court’s ruling.

“I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family,” she said in a statement. “While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all.”

During her court appearance, she said she forgave Khedache, who had asked for forgiveness in a letter.

The thieves were dubbed the “grandpa robbers” by the press as many were of or near retirement age. At the time, the robbery was considered the biggest in France for more than 20 years.