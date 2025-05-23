Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by Honolulu police car in Waianae

A man in his late 20s was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a Honolulu police officer’s vehicle while crossing Farrington Highway in Waianae, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. near Leihoku Street, where Honolulu police said the man, 29, was riding a kick scooter and attempted to cross multiple lanes of Farrington Highway outside of a marked crosswalk. He entered the westbound lanes and was struck by an HPD officer driving in the area, police said.

The man was ejected onto the roadway and suffered critical injuries, according to EMS, which said paramedics provided advanced life support before transporting him to a nearby trauma center.

The officer was not injured. Police said neither speed, drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.