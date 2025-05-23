Public meeting on Kahuku swimming pool scheduled

City officials will hold a community meeting to provide updates on plans for a new swimming pool and facilities at Kahuku District Park.

The meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday (June 3) at Kahuku Elementary School’s cafeteria. The public is invited to learn of progress on the project and further discuss the draft’s master plan.

According to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, the proposed project includes:

>> A 50-meter, eight-lane pool and adjacent parking lot.

>> Covered play court or meeting room.

>> An expansion of the skate park that would be part of a private-public partnership with 808 Skate.

>> Other potential projects include a parking lot along Pualalea Street, playcourt expansion and a recreation center on the existing Kahuku Village Association site.

Three previous community meetings on the project have already been held last year, in January and September. In October, architectural design consultant G70 presented a draft master plan weighing in recommendations from the community.

All four community groups then voiced a preference for covered play courts over the meeting room.

The project began as a direct result of one of Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s town hall meetings.

In April 2023, residents shared their long-standing desire for a full-sized public pool and recreation center, with the nearest city pools at least 17 miles away.

The Waialua District Park has a pool but is 17 miles away, and the Kaneohe District Park has a pool, too, but is 25 miles away.

The city has released $1.5 million for the planning and development of the pool and recreation center at Kahuku District Park.

AES Hawaii also pledged $5 million in funding, along with assistance from their consultant, G70.

City funds are expected to be used for the swimming pool and parking lot, while AES funds are expected to be used for either covered play courts or a meeting room.

Those who can not attend the meeting can find updates at the project’s website at bit.ly/kahukuforyou.