Letter: Don’t play chicken when federal funds are at stake

Gov. Josh Green appears in the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 8.

Gov. Josh Green’s recent decision to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration concerning conditions on federal funding raises significant concerns for the citizens of Hawaii. This legal action appears misguided and counterproductive.

It is essential to recognize that adhering to federal requirements could prevent the potential loss of vital resources. Rather than pursuing a legal battle that threatens our state’s financial support, we should focus on constructive solutions that meet our communities’ pressing needs. Diverting attention and resources to litigation detracts from urgent issues such as improving transportation systems and enhancing disaster preparedness.

Litigation should not be our first step; it should only be considered when all other options have been exhausted.

I urge Gov. Green to reconsider this approach and work collaboratively with the federal government in defense of our state’s interests. It is time to prioritize the welfare of Hawaii’s residents over divisive legal battles.

Maui Quizon

Mililani

