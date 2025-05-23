Letter: Mass in Seoul evokes memories of Kalaupapa

My wife and I recently attended Mass in Seoul at the cathedral where we were married 23 years ago by Father Faldani, a Franciscan brother. This time, delivering his homily expounding on the Gospel of John, he referenced Damien of Molokai. It was a nice audible, as he noticed us in the front pews. We live in Hawaii and I grew up on Oahu, and Father Faldani knows that. I later thanked him for selecting Father Damien in his service.

It brought back a memory from 1972 when my friends and I swam and hiked from Halawa Valley to Kalaupapa over four days. Upon beaching at the east end of the peninsula, a kindly gentleman in a pickup gave us a lift to the trail. A recovered leper, he was full of the aloha spirit for these three emaciated haole boys who had just washed up on the shore.

David Schaefer

Waikiki

