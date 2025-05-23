Letter: Unite under one flag to settle differences

It is perhaps quite timely that we take time this month to honor our men and women in uniform who have sacrificed much for our country and its flag.

We should rally under the banner of country and flag, coming together as people of America. Our focus should not simply be the interest of one political party over another — a celebration of politics — but things done right for the common good.

Froma Harrop’s column (“Canada starts the real resistance to Trump,” Star-Advertiser, May 1) presents a plausible example of efforts by people heeding to their stripes — as people of one country, one flag coming together to overcome longstanding differences, especially by lessons learned in America’s origins and long history.

Our flag and country continue to remind us of our heritage and courses of action. So, may they still give us direction of future responsibilities to each and all others.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

