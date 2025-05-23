Letter: Young women lead the way for student scholars

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The double page you devoted to “Hawaii’s Citizen-Scholars of 2025” on April 30 has value beyond just the present recognition. It is surely a motivation for the upcoming cadres.

With this, and with the other recognitions of students that the Star-Advertiser publishes, I am amazed when counting these beautiful faces. Your count of 42 Citizen-Scholar awardees is beyond my comprehension in that 32 of them are ladies and only 10 are gentlemen. That is not an equal split of 21 and 21.

Now let’s mentally travel to Afghanistan, where the Taliban forbids female education at about the ninth grade.

I cannot begin to project this disproportionately American phenomenon, nor comprehend the impact of repressed female minds in other countries. Perhaps a generation from now it will be different.

John Wollstein

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

