Off the news: Celebrate Memorial Day at Pearl Harbor

On this Memorial Day weekend, take the time to honor the many profound sacrifices made in service to our country.

Pacific Historic Parks, the nonprofit associated with the National Park Service, welcomes the public to three days of free programs, Saturday through Monday, at Pearl Harbor to honor those who served and sacrificed. Events include guided tours of historic sites, a Sunday outdoor movie night and livestreaming of a Monday underwater dive of the USS Arizona. For details, visit www.pacifichistoricparks.org.