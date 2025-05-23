Off the news: U.S. positioned to rush into seabed mining

Furthering President Donald Trump’s intent to dig into commercial ocean mining ASAP, the Interior Department is set to evaluate U.S. company Impossible Metal’s request to mine metals in territorial waters off the coast of American Samoa.

Last month, a Trump executive order directed U.S. agencies to "expedite" seabed mining permits in both territorial and international waters. "The next gold rush," a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration news release proclaimed. But environmentalists and maritime law experts are alarmed: Regulations and environmental protections are still being developed internationally, and no country has yet undertaken industrial-scale mining anywhere in the deep.