Nathaniel Radimak, right, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and two counts of misdemeanor assault. He was with his defense attorney, Ryan Ha.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 38-year-old Tesla driver, charged with crimes for a May 7 Kakaako road rage attack on a mother and daughter, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning in Oahu Circuit Court.

Nathaniel Radimak, wanted in California for violating parole in a case involving a series of road rage incidents, pleaded not guilty to first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, a Class C felony, and two counts of misdemeanor assault in the Kakaako attacks against the driver, 18, and her 35-year-old mother, who was a passenger.

On May 7 a gray Tesla sped by the 18-year-old, who was parking her car on Hale­kauwila Street. She exchanged words with the driver, who stopped, exited his car and allegedly assaulted her and her mother, police said.

Radimak, dressed in orange prison garb and sporting a bandage over one eye, appeared by video teleconferencing from the Oahu Community Correctional Facility, where he was transported for the arraignment from the Halawa Correctional Facility.

Judge Thomas Haia confirmed his bail at $100,000. Attorney Ryan Ha, who made a special appearance on Radimak’s behalf, would not comment after the arraignment on whether Radimak would post bail.

However, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said he will not be allowed to be released on bail.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Radimak missed his May 14 arraignment because he was hospitalized after injuries he sustained in Halawa.

He was allegedly beaten May 12 by inmates at the housing unit, receiving injuries to his face and torso, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Radimak returned May 15 to the medium-security prison.

DCR said the Hawaii Paroling Authority had executed a no-bail warrant against Radimak for allegedly violating his conditions of parole relating to a California conviction.

“As a result, regardless of what transpires with his charges here in Hawai‘i, he will not be released from custody and California will extradite him back to complete his sentence(s) in that state after he serves any sentence(s) here in Hawai‘i, if convicted,” DCR said in a written statement.

DCR says the two states have an interstate compact transfer agreement, requiring Radimak to adhere to his conditions of parole in both states.

Warrants issued by HPA are no-bail warrants. Because of the alleged parole violations, he will be held in custody without the option of posting bail, DCR said.

The 38-year-old’s alleged actions in the May 7 incident on Halekauwila Street were apparently caught on video and spread on social and news media, along with a dozen road rage incidents in Southern California mostly against women, where he was known for driving a Tesla and using a metal pipe, between 2022 and 2023, according to ABC7.

He was convicted in September 2023 for a series of Southern California road rage incidents, and paroled Aug. 28 in Los Angeles County.

Also in Hawaii, Radimak had an outstanding traffic warrant for driving without a valid driver’s license and driving 30 miles per hour over the speed limit on Jan. 18, 2023.