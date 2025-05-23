Scoreboard – May 23, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025
76°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
11:08 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sports events scheduled
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP
At Fullerton, Calif.
Wednesday, May 21
G1: No. 4 seed Hawaii 6, No. 5 seed UC
Santa Barbara 2 (elimination game)
Thursday
G2: No. 1 seed UC Irvine 7, Hawaii 5
G3: No. 2 seed Cal Poly 7, No. 3 seed Cal
State Fullerton 2
Today
G4: UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly, noon
G5: Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton, 4 p.m.
(elimination game)
Saturday
G6: UC Irvine/Cal Poly loser vs. Hawaii/
Cal State Fullerton winner, noon
(elimination game)
Final
G7: UC Irvine/Cal Poly winner vs. G6
winner, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Second Final
G8 (if necessary): UC Irvine/Cal Poly
winner vs. G6 winner, noon
MLB CALENDAR
July 12 — Futures Game, Atlanta.
July 13-15 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.
July 14 — Home Run Derby, Atlanta.
July 15 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.
July 27 — Hall of Fame inductions,
Cooperstown, N.Y.
July TBA — Last day during the season to trade a player.
Aug. 17 — New York Mets vs. Seattle at Williamsport, Pa.
Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.