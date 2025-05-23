Scoreboard – May 23, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sports events scheduled

SATURDAY

No local sports events scheduled

BASEBALL

BIG WEST CHAMPIONSHIP

At Fullerton, Calif.

Wednesday, May 21

G1: No. 4 seed Hawaii 6, No. 5 seed UC

Santa Barbara 2 (elimination game)

Thursday

G2: No. 1 seed UC Irvine 7, Hawaii 5

G3: No. 2 seed Cal Poly 7, No. 3 seed Cal

State Fullerton 2

Today

G4: UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly, noon

G5: Hawaii vs. Cal State Fullerton, 4 p.m.

(elimination game)

Saturday

G6: UC Irvine/Cal Poly loser vs. Hawaii/

Cal State Fullerton winner, noon

(elimination game)

Final

G7: UC Irvine/Cal Poly winner vs. G6

winner, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Second Final

G8 (if necessary): UC Irvine/Cal Poly

winner vs. G6 winner, noon

MLB CALENDAR

July 12 — Futures Game, Atlanta.

July 13-15 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.

July 14 — Home Run Derby, Atlanta.

July 15 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 27 — Hall of Fame inductions,

Cooperstown, N.Y.

July TBA — Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 17 — New York Mets vs. Seattle at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.