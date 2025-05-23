Hawaii’s offensive surge knocks out Fullerton from Big West tourney

FULLERTON, CALIF. >> In a knock-out game, the Hawaii baseball team KO’d Cal State Fullerton with today’s 16-4 victory over Cal State Fullerton at Goodwin Field on the CSUF campus.

Both teams lost on Thursday, setting up a win-or-go-home showdown in the double-elimination phase of the Big West Championship tournament.

Shortstop Jordan Donahue drilled a two-run homer, Kamana Nahaku smacked a solo shot that cleared the scoreboard, and the Rainbow Warriors scored five runs in the seventh and six in the ninth innings to power their way into Saturday afternoon’s game (noon Hawaii time) against second-seeded Cal Poly. The winner of that game faces No. 1 seed and 20th-ranked UC Irvine in the evening game.

The ’Bows pitched their way out of jams in the first two innings and then in the sixth and seventh.

Sebastian Gonzalez yielded singles to the first three batters as the Titans took a 1-0 lead in the first. But Gonzalez induced a double play and then struck out Eli Lopez to minimize the Titans’ output. The Titans loaded the bases with two outs in the second. But first baseman Ben Zeigler-Namoa fielded a hard-hit grounder and lobbed to Gonzalez sprinting to the first for the third out.

Jared Quandt, Hunter Faildo and Matt Miura had RBI singles to give the ”Bows a 3-1 lead in the second.

Leading 5-2 in the seventh, the ‘Bows scored five runs to move out of reach. Donahue’s two-run homer, his third in six days, made it 7-2. Nahaku then hit a solo drive over the scoreboard in left field and onto the parking lot. After Shunsuke Sakaino’s doubled home two runs, CSUF was forced to bring in closer Andrew Wright to stop the bleeding. He did not, allowing six runs — four earned — 1 2/3 innings.

Donahue drove in four runs and scored two. Miura went 4-for-6 with three RBIs.

After recording an eight-out save on Wednesday, UH closer Isaiah Magdaleno entered with one out in the sixth. He earned the 11-out save, his ninth of the year.