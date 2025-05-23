Warriors land transfer QB from UCLA

Former 4-star quarterback Dermaricus “MarMar” Davis confirmed he is transferring from UCLA to the University of Hawaii football team.

“Yes, I am,” Davis told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Davis, who is 6 feet 5 and 200 pounds, will join the Rainbow Warriors in June. He will have four seasons of eligibility.

“Just the environment, (and) the coaches making me feel at home,” Davis said of his decision. “And the real brotherhood. I could tell when I played against them last year. That’s it. It’s the brotherhood and the coaches making it feel like home.”

UCLA defeated UH 16-13 last August at the Ching Complex.

Davis made his decision after taking a UH-sponsored recruiting trip last weekend.

“It was really good,” he said. “It was my second time to Hawaii. We really didn’t do anything the first time because we were on a game trip. It was really nice. I liked everything about it, like the areas and the food. The coaches made me feel at home.”

As an Etiwanda High senior in 2023, Davis completed 69.4% of his passes with 25 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns.

Davis initially committed to the University of Washington. But after a coaching change — head coach Kalen DeBoer went to Alabama and associate head coach Ryan Grubb joined the Seattle Seahawks — Davis transferred to UCLA without playing a game for the Huskies.

“I committed (to Washington) for Coach Grubb out of high school,” Davis said. “He was someone who recruited me really strong. He ended up being the OC for the Seattle Seahawks (in 2024). I decided to go back to a familiar place. I’m from LA.”

Davis redshirted last season. When the Bruins brought in quarterback brothers Nico Iamaleava and Madden Iamaleava, Davis and another Bruin quarterback Robert McDaniel decided to enter the transfer portal.

Davis will join Micah Alejado, Luke Weaver and Caleb Freeman as UH quarterbacks. Jarret “JJ” Nielsen, who participated in the Warriors’ spring training, retired from football to focus on baseball.