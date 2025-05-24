Honolulu police seeking suspects in separate attempted murder cases

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspects in two separate attempted murder cases that left two women with gunshot wounds.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, a 30-year-old female victim was sitting in a vehicle with a 45-year-old man identified as Ikaika Reed when he allegedly shot her in the back, according to a CrimeStoppers notice released today. Witnesses transported the victim to Kahuku Hospital. Reed fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

Police said Reed should be considered armed and dangerous, and that he should not be approached. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a full left-arm sleeve tattoo and also has the number “96792” tattooed on his belly, “Reed” on his back and “Westside” on his chest.

The second case was reported around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when a passerby observed a 23-year-old woman walking along Tantalus Drive, visibly bleeding. The victim was driven to the Queen’s Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound.

An HPD investigation revealed that the woman had accompanied a 54-year-old man identified as John Garside to the Tantalus area. While there, Garside demanded sex and when she refused, he allegedly shot her, police said. The woman fled in Garside’s vehicle and hid along the mountainside until she was discovered by a passerby who rendered aid and transported her to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

Garside remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, and has shaved black hair and brown eyes.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

If either suspect is spotted, the public is advised to call 911 or notify CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or submit anonymous tips online to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.