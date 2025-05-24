Visitor, 38, revived after rescue in high surf at Sandy Beach

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards resuscitated a 38-year-old visitor who was rescued from the ocean at Sandy Beach in East Oahu this afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., lifeguards recognized the man was in trouble and quickly responded, finding him unresponsive in the water near the shoreline, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety Department spokesperson Shayne Enright. The man was brought ashore where lifeguards began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. After several rounds of CPR, he began breathing on his own, Enright said.

A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services ambulance crew took over his medical treatment and transported the man in serious condition to an emergency room.

Enright said he was visiting the beach with his family. At the time of the rescue, the surf was estimated at 6 to 10 feet.

