Work furlough inmate missing from Oahu Community Correctional Center

Oahu Community Correctional Center reported today that work furlough inmate Issac Pascua failed to return from a work furlough Friday and is now facing a second-degree escape charge.

Pascua, 41, left Module 20 on a work furlough pass Friday morning and was supposed to return by 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. When he didn’t, state Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Pascua is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 238 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He is serving time for kidnapping and is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest security custody classification, the release said.

Second-degree escape is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Anyone with information on Pascua’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Sheriffs Division at 808-586-1352.