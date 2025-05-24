Letter: Do more to battle deadly drug addiction epidemic

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

According to estimates, there were more than 80,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year. That’s more American deaths in one year than all the years of war in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam, combined.

So 10,000 Drug Enforcement Agency agents and personnel are supposed to cope with tens of millions of addicts? Those are not good odds.

We need more treatment counselors instead of sweeping the problem under the rug.

Phil Robertson

Kailua

