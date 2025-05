A Quantas B787 aircraft taxies as Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines aircraft are seen parked at their gates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on May 9.

Do we need the Hawaii Tourism Authority? I attended University of Hawaii summer school in 1967, and moved here in 1969.

At the time, Pan Am and United Airlines were the only two airlines flying here: $100 one-way in coach; $110 with meal; and $135 first class. They spent their money promoting Hawaii worldwide.

Why not use the money spent on HTA and divide it up among the airlines that fly here to help cover their costs in promoting Hawaii?

Dan Hawkins

Mililani

