Letter: TAT money should go to sewer, not voracious rail

I’ll bet if you asked Oahu residents whether to put the transient accommodations tax toward our endless boondoggle of a rail system, which almost no one uses, or to our sewer system, which almost everyone uses, the sewer system would win, hands down.

But alas, the citizens aren’t making the decision; politicians are. The rail system will win and the residents will lose, as we do every time Skyline opens its gigantic maw for yet more money.

Shari Sprague

Manoa Valley

