Letter: Transgender soldiers, citizens are worthy

Activists rally on March 31 at the annual Transgender Day of Visibility in Washington D.C.

Donald Trump recently took aim at transgender troops in a very personal way. Trump in a presidential action said that a man identifying as a woman was “not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”

Are these people not worthy of respect? Are we a nation of intolerant hate-mongers? Are our federal employees (friends and neighbors) not to be respected or trusted? Are they just lazy, incompetent fraudsters? We have a president and an administration that is bringing out the worst in us.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

