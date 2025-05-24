Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 24, 2025 74° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Transgender soldiers, citizens are worthy

Today Updated 12:10 a.m.

USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES Activists rally on March 31 at the annual Transgender Day of Visibility in Washington D.C.

USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES

Activists rally on March 31 at the annual Transgender Day of Visibility in Washington D.C.