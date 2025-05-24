Letter: Transgender soldiers, citizens are worthy

Saturday, May 24, 2025
74°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
12:10 a.m.
USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES
Activists rally on March 31 at the annual Transgender Day of Visibility in Washington D.C.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Donald Trump recently took aim at transgender troops in a very personal way. Trump in a presidential action said that a man identifying as a woman was “not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”
Are these people not worthy of respect? Are we a nation of intolerant hate-mongers? Are our federal employees (friends and neighbors) not to be respected or trusted? Are they just lazy, incompetent fraudsters? We have a president and an administration that is bringing out the worst in us.
Jim Killett
Lahaina
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter