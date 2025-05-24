Army proposes giving leased Oahu land
STAR-ADVERTISER
An aerial view of Makua Valley and the Makua Military Reservation.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
U.S. Army veteran Joe Estores and William Aila address a group touring the Makua Military Reservation during a “cultural access day” in June 2023.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
William Aila address a group touring the Makua Military Reservation during a “cultural access day” in June 2023.
STAR-ADVERTISER
William Aila, of Hui Malama o Makua, offers ho‘okupu at Ki‘i Pohaku.
STAR-ADVERTISER
A detail of a sign at Makua Valley.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Royal Thai Army soldier train at the Kahuku Training Area in July 2020. The Army seeks to continue international military training at Kahuku and wants to retain 450 acres of state land along with the 1,150 acres of federal land.