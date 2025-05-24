Communities plan Memorial Day weekend ceremonies

The Memorial Day Good Turn, held by Scouting America, Aloha Council, is the longest-running and biggest Scout service project on Oahu, with Scouts decorating every grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with flags and lei.

Memorial Day will be marked across Hawaii with solemn ceremonies, community gatherings and tributes honoring the nation’s fallen service members as residents prepare for remembrance and reflection through a variety of planned events statewide.

>> Scouts to honor veterans at Punchbowl on Sunday

More than 1,000 Scouts and volunteers from Scouting America, Aloha Council, will gather at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, for the annual Memorial Day Good Turn. As part of this cherished tradition, Scouts will place American flags and fresh lei on every grave to honor those who served. The 74th Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., with remarks from Garrison Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan and music by the 25th Infantry Division Band. In preparation, some Scout units participate in lei sewing efforts, and the public is encouraged to join by donating lei or helping at community sewing events.

>> War Memorial Natatorium ceremony set for Sunday

The city and veterans groups will host a solemn Memorial Day weekend commemoration at 10 a.m. on the lawn fronting the War Memorial Natatorium in Waikiki. The visual tribute will include a veterans motorcycle ride-by, hula by Halau Lilia Makanoe, bagpipes by the Celtic Kula Pipe Band and a rifle volley with the playing of taps. Guest speakers include Mayor Rick Blan­giardi, Maj. Gen. Christopher K. Faurot of the U.S. Air Force, and Natatorium historian Jill Byus Radke. The event honors Hawaii’s 10,000 World War I volunteers, more than 100 of whom died in service.

>> Pearl Harbor to host three days of memorial weekend events

Pacific Historic Parks and the National Park Service will present a powerful weekend of remembrance from today through Monday at Pearl Harbor National Memorial. Highlights include a livestreamed underwater dive of the USS Arizona wreckage, guided ranger tours of the USS Utah and Oklahoma memorials, and a free outdoor screening of “From Here to Eternity.” The Wounded Warrior Project, Navy divers and historians will share real-time commentary during the dive. A special book presentation by WWII scholar Gail Okawa is also scheduled during the weekend.

>> Community to gather for Haleiwa Memorial Day ceremony today

The North Shore Chamber of Commerce and Wahiawa Lions Club will co-host a Memorial Day ceremony at Haleiwa Beach Park today from 9 to 11 a.m. This event honors fallen heroes from Waialua, Haleiwa and Kahuku who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. It will feature performances by Ryugen Taiko and the 25th Infantry Division Band, color guard ceremonies by the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club, and remarks from Gen. Ronald Clark, Rep. Sean Quinlan and Council member Matt Weyer. A free barbecue hosted by Irreverent Warriors will follow.

>> Community to create 10,000 lei for State Veterans Cemetery

The public is invited to join the Lei of Aloha event at Windward Mall in Kaneohe today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to help create 10,000 lei for placement at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery. Volunteers are encouraged to donate flowers such as plumeria, bougainvillea, stephanotis and crown flowers. On Sunday, Girl Scout troops will place the lei and American flags on grave sites in a visual tribute to fallen service members.

>> Lantern Floating ceremony to return to Ala Moana beach

The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony will take place on Memorial Day, Monday, at 6:30 p.m. at Ala Moana Regional Park. Thousands are expected to gather to honor departed loved ones by releasing lanterns inscribed with personal messages into the water. Free lanterns will be distributed beginning at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Submissions for collective lanterns can also be made online.

>> Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the 50th State Fair

The 50th State Fair returned to Aloha Stadium on Friday and runs through July 7. Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the fair offers carnival rides, local food, games, circus acts, live music and monster truck shows — fun for all ages.