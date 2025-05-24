Communities plan Memorial Day weekend ceremonies
STAR-ADVERTISER / MAY 26
The Memorial Day Good Turn, held by Scouting America, Aloha Council, is the longest-running and biggest Scout service project on Oahu, with Scouts decorating every grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with flags and lei.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023
The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony returns Monday at Ala Moana Beach Park. Guiding lanterns are taken to a boat.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023
The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony returns Monday at Ala Moana Beach Park.