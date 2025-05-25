Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, May 25, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

HFD extricates 2 from solo vehicle crash in Kunia

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

The Honolulu Fire Department extricated two occupants from a vehicle crash in Kunia Sunday morning.

HFD said in a news release that four units responded to a single vehicle accident reported near 94-405 Kunia Road around 5:19 a.m. Upon arrival, two occupants were inside.

HFD personnel stabilized the vehicle and used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the occupants and transferred medical care to Honolulu Emergency Services at around 5:29 a.m., according to the release.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide