HFD extricates 2 from solo vehicle crash in Kunia

The Honolulu Fire Department extricated two occupants from a vehicle crash in Kunia Sunday morning.

HFD said in a news release that four units responded to a single vehicle accident reported near 94-405 Kunia Road around 5:19 a.m. Upon arrival, two occupants were inside.

HFD personnel stabilized the vehicle and used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the occupants and transferred medical care to Honolulu Emergency Services at around 5:29 a.m., according to the release.