Moped rider, 53, in critical condition after hit-and-run in Kalihi

A 53-year-old woman is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Saturday night in the Kalihi-Palama area.

According to police, the hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and a moped occurred at about 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of North King and Kohou streets.

A 53-year-old woman riding a moped was traveling westbound on North King Street and entered the intersection with Kohou Street when she was struck by an unidentified motorist traveling eastbound on North King Street attempting to make a left turn on Kohou. The motorist continued to travel northbound on Kohou Street without stopping to render aid.

The moped rider was ejected onto the roadway. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to the hospital.

Police said it was unknown whether speed, drugs and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Police said to call 808-723-3413 with any information about the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.