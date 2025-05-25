Column: Don’t take public parks for granted

When was the last time you sat on a park bench, struck up a conversation with a stranger, or watched kids splash around at a beach park? It probably wasn’t that long ago. Parks are among the few places left in our society where all people — no matter their age, income or political beliefs — can come together, unplug and enjoy something we all value: nature, connection and space to breathe.

Trust for Public Land (TPL), a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting everyone to the joy and benefits of the outdoors, just released its 2025 ParkScore Index, which ranks the park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities. The results underscore just how important parks are to community well-being and resilience.

Honolulu ranked 38, holding relatively steady from last year’s position. While Honolulu scores well for its acreage of publicly accessible parks, trails, forested areas and kupuna centers, we fall below the national average for investment per capita on parks.

Nationally, 76% of residents in ParkScore cities now live within a 10-minute walk of a park, the highest level ever recorded. Cities are expanding green spaces and making record-level investments — $133 per person on average, up from just $87 in 2018.

But what makes these rankings transcend data points are what they reveal about us as people.

In a new national survey TPL released alongside the ParkScore rankings, 89% of respondents said they visited a public park at least once in the past year. Two-thirds said they’ve chatted with someone new in a park.

At a time when cable news and social media highlight what divides us, parks remind us of what we share — health, happiness and a love of and connection to the outdoors.

Studies show that social disconnection is as dangerous to health as smoking or a sedentary lifestyle. Parks help reverse that. They get us moving, outside, and most importantly, together. They are one of the most important places for meeting new friends. It starts with a polite nod. A few weeks later, you’re meeting for coffee, and, after a while, you’ve created the kind of friendship vital for personal health and community well-being.

For example, the city of Honolulu partnered with Trust for Public Land, American Savings Bank and many community groups to transform Aala Park into a vibrant, safer place with enhanced security and community- led events and programs such as skateboarding lessons, Chinatown Festival and Parade, fitness classes and Urban Makahiki. At the same time, more than 1,000 residents, businesses and park users have expressed their ideas and hopes for the park in a conceptual design process led by the University of Hawaii Community Design Center. The state Legislature recently announced a grant-in-aid that will help to fund construction design and planning for the first phase of community improvements. Everyone is pitching in to ensure that the 18,000 people who live within a 10-minute walk of Aala Park have a safe and welcoming outdoor space to gather, exercise, play and socialize.

We should be proud of what our parks say about us. They show we care about our keiki having a safe place to play, about our kupuna having a shady spot to sit, about neighborhoods having room to breathe. They are testaments to our values, and greenprints for our future.

As we look ahead, let’s not take them for granted. Honolulu, let’s keep investing, building and connecting — so that each of us, and our communities, can be stronger, more resilient and healthier.

Lea Hong is Hawaii state director for the Trust for Public Land.