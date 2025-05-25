Letter: Democrats need new blood to survive

Democratic degeneration is in full swing with strategists and several prominent Democrats in Congress blaming former President Joe Biden for the losses in 2024. Ha! It’s the individual candidate who lost by not putting forth what voters wanted to hear. The “old guard” needs to step aside and allow younger, forward- thinking individuals to lead the new Democratic Party from today and into the next several decades.

While the Democratic National Committee may have generalized goals, such as voter rights or protecting social services and Obamacare, let the candidate decide how to get the message across using their own ideas to be elected in 2026 and 2028.

Current elected Democrats must forge ahead with their own laws on protecting voter rights, Social Security, Obamacare and other issues, and not only push back against what the Republicans are putting out.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

