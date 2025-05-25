Letter: Gun laws must match public sentiment

The Star-Advertiser’s “Big Q” on May 5 indicated that more than half of the responses favored a ban on assault rifles and assault shotguns, suggesting that people are concerned about guns in our community. But a May 11 article indicates a plan by the city Department of Parks and Recreation to improve the Koko Head Shooting Complex, with the department admitting it doesn’t know how much it will cost.

In addition, Mayor Rick Blangiardi thinks we need another outdoor range in West Oahu so people don’t have to drive far. What are our priorities?

Arlene G. Woo

Tantalus

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter