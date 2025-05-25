Letter: Thank Abercrombie for $700M settlement

The settlement of $700 million from Big Pharma to the state of Hawaii is wonderful news for our people (“Hawaii to receive $700M in drug settlement,” Star-Advertiser, May 9).

Gov. Josh Green is reported as giving credit to his attorney general, outside counsel and the two private law firms commissioned. It would have also been fitting at that moment to give thanks to former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, who helped initiate the lawsuit more than 13 years ago. Abercrombie deserves special appreciation for refusing to settle when other states caved in. Instead of quitting, he charged his attorney general, David Louie, with continuing to pursue the case, resulting in the largest award of its kind in the history of the state.

Thank you, Neil Abercrombie, for your many years of service to the people of Hawaii.

Manfred Henningsen and Louis Herman

Wilhelmina Rise

