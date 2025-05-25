Letter: Too-low limits make speeding too easy

A speed enforcement camera is seen near the intersection of Likelike Highway and School Street on May 9.

It is shibai that up to 36,000 motorists received warnings for speeding by automated traffic camera systems. Those motorists aren’t the problem. The problem is inappropriately low speed limits.

The majority of motorists drive at speeds they feel are safe and comfortable. Accordingly, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has long acknowledged that the 85th percentile speed of free-flowing traffic should be used in setting speed limits.

Disregarding the motorists who have “voted” for appropriate speed limits with their driving, the state DOT has succumbed to the camera company’s lure: offer traffic safety lip service, and use automated systems to rake in the dollars. Never mind burdening the court system, and ignore the fact that citing and fining drivers who are driving safely, prudently and courteously is blatantly legal extortion. It’s another example of pono ole greed trumping ethical governance.

Patrick Casey

Kailua

