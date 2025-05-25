On Politics: Green goes to Washington with med cred on vaccines

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Hawaii Democrat Gov. Josh Green is firmly engaged in one of the state’s fiercest battles: managing our health care.

Green, of course, speaks as the state’s elected leader, but among the nation’s 50 state leaders, Hawaii’s governor is the only one who is also a former emergency room physician.

If “governor” is his title, it is shared with his description: “Dr. Josh Green.” To emphasize the uniqueness among gubernatorial distinctions, Green, throughout his political career, has campaigned in traditional blue or green hos- pital scrubs.

Now as we enter a national debate on both health care and public policy, Green is getting new public mention. His strength shows up in public approval ratings. More about that later.

Last week, Green was asked to testify before the U.S. Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which is the chief investigative subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. Green made news.

“As we talk about the side effects of COVID vaccines, I think we need to be clear about the most important fact for all Americans — COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions and millions of lives,” he said. “There is no scientific question about that fact,” he added, while speaking to CNN correspondent Jake Tapper.

That was the start of a discourse in which Green had to explain his concern that not enough is being done to encourage vaccinations.

The governor, who was invited to testify by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., shared that COVID-19 vaccines saved more than 10,000 lives in Hawaii. “We saw cataclysmic numbers when people got bad COVID and ended up at the hospital, but they didn’t get bad COVID when they got vaccinated. That is the point.”

He added that he accepted the invitation because “the country needs to come together on issues like public health and I am trying to help make that happen.”

In news reports on his congressional testimony, Green defended both his and the state’s actions.

The governor said he was flattered to be chosen as the single voice supporting vaccinations, which he said needs more support by President Donald Trump because the administration is cutting health staffing and research.

Ironically, Green in testimony found praise for Trump, crediting him for fast-tracking the vaccines through his “Operation Warp Speed” program in his first presidential term.

In all the polling data released this quarter by Morning Consult’s U.S. Governor Approval Outlook, Green is No. 8 with a 61% job approval rating.

Top among the 50 governors is Phil Scott, a Vermont Republican, while the lowest rating is held by Dan McKee, a Rhode Island Democrat.

Morning Consult said the report, released in April, represents “trailing three-month averages of monthly roll-ups derived from its daily U.S. tracking survey.”

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.