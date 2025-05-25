Editorial: FEMA in flux, so prep for disaster

As a state that’s been devastated many times over decades by natural disasters, Hawaii has been buoyed repeatedly by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Most recently, in the aftermath of the August 2023 Maui wildfires, FEMA came through big time — going well beyond its normal 75-25 coshare level of funding with states, to cover up to 90% of public assistance projects as well as 100% of wildfire debris removal during a six-month period. So yes, FEMA has been a friend to Hawaii in times of greatest need and despair.

So it’s worrisome that FEMA has announced a significant reduction of support for all states — in post-disaster funding and resources, and in preventative training for local emergency managers, which could leave communities less prepared and more vulnerable.

According to acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson, who took the FEMA helm just two weeks ago, states would be shouldering half the costs for responding to natural disasters, plus more responsibilities.

“I said, ‘Hey, when you talk to (states’ governors), give them a heads up that 50-50 might be coming. It’s 75-25 right now but 50-50’s coming,’” said Richardson, about directives to his staff.

FEMA itself is in turmoil, having lost 2,000 full-time staffers, roughly one-third of its total, due to this year’s federal cost-cutting terminations and buyout incentives. A new internal FEMA document, Reuters reported, reveals that the loss of key staff and low morale have affected the agency’s planning for the June 1 start of hurricane season — citing potential challenges such as a lack of coordination with states and resource constraints.

It’s a precarious time to be slashing staff and expertise at FEMA — but also at the National Weather Service; in tandem, the cuts weaken the nation’s ability to prepare for and recover from hurricanes, wildfires and other weather events that scientists say are intensifying and worsening due to climate change. Among FEMA efforts being canceled, The New York Times reports: a program helping communities boost resiliency before disasters hit, as well as FEMA staffers no longer going door-to-door to help survivors after a catastrophe.

For Hawaii, there’s some relief in hearing that the upcoming Central Pacific hurricane season, June 1 through Nov. 30, doesn’t bring an alarming forecast: near- to below- normal tropical cyclone activity is predicted. Experts stress, however, that it doesn’t take a direct hit to wreak havoc — and even just one storm can upend lives, families and entire communities.

Recall last year’s severe flooding and landslides on Kauai. In 2018, when both Hurricane Lane and Kilauea Volcano lava flows overran communities. And of course, hurricanes Iniki in 1992 and Iwa in 1982. To name just a few major events that brought FEMA aid.

But now, instead of overreliance on government, Hawaii residents and businesses must step up their own due diligence. The need to get ready was underscored during last week’s Hurricane Preparedness Week — calling on the public to be aware, get educated and take action.

For instance: It’s time to clear storm drains of debris that can clog and cause flooding; and cut back vegetation and clear flammables to prevent spread of fires. Also, stock the home with a 14-day supply of nonperishable food, water, medication and other essentials, to weather an emergency situation.

Any and all such proaction by Hawaii residents will help optimize safety should disaster strike — and lessen damage. Fiscally, that’s crucial since the state’s revenue forecast is dropping due to economic factors — while conversely, Hawaii will be expected to shoulder more recovery costs when FEMA dollars and resources decline.

That’ll be in stark contrast to hefty federal support for Maui’s postfire rebound, which FEMA said reached about $3 billion last August, on the 1-year anniversary of the disaster. That aid, with federal partners, included debris removal, temporary housing, school construction and infrastructure repair. In addition to the welcome 90-10 coshare for recovery projects, FEMA also granted a yearlong extension for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance, through Feb. 10, 2026.

The Lahaina inferno revealed major lapses in local emergency coordination — particularly Maui Emergency Management Agency laxity — so the state and counties must be vigilant in closing gaps. That includes better equipment for early detection of fire threats and enhanced communications systems, but as importantly, to improve human elements such as response alertness and working outside agency silos.

The drastic changes at FEMA must put Hawaii on notice: to get prepared as never before. Emergency leaders and officials statewide need to review all protocols and redouble training of staffers to be ready for wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters.

Let’s hope that FEMA and government will be there in times of emergency, but hope won’t cover all bases. Faced with potential life-or-death situations, being prepared will go a long way toward not just recovery, but survival itself.