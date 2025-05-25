HTA personnel woes put $100M Hawai‘i Convention Center project at risk
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawai‘i Convention Center is set to close in 2026 and 2027 to undergo $100 million worth of repairs, which include a leaky rooftop terrace deck. The project, which was being managed by Isaac Choy, is on a tight deadline.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Isaac Choy, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority vice president of finance and acting chief administrative officer, was put on unpaid leave May 9 amid allegations he made racist and sexist remarks on the job. Choy has denied the allegations, calling them false and retaliatory.