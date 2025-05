Following his journalism career, Jerry Burris moved to the East-West Center and Watermark Publishing, where he wrote books on notable Hawaii figures.

Longtime Honolulu Advertiser reporter, Capitol bureau chief, city editor and editorial page editor Jerry Burris died Wednesday in his sleep at his home in La­nikai. He was 81.

Burris had been in hospice care at home for more than two weeks following a “cascade of medical issues” that included stage 4 prostate cancer and kidney failure, according to his wife, former Advertiser journalist Bev Creamer Burris.

“It was very peaceful, very calm,” she said.

While at the Advertiser, Burris covered Hawaii political figures including Govs. John A. Burns, who led Hawaii’s post-World War II Democratic Party revolution, and John Waihee, Ben Cayetano and Linda Lingle — the state’s first Native Hawaiian, Filipino and female governors, respectively.

His low-key approach and self-deprecating wit made it easy for elected officials to talk to Burris and trust that he would tell their stories accurately.

He did not shy away from covering controversy but had no interest in creating it where none existed, according to Cayetano and former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, whom Burris also covered.

“I really had great respect for Jerry in terms of what he did at the newspaper,” Cayetano said. “He was very easy to talk to and had a very good knowledge of what was happening politically. He will be sorely missed. Even when he disagreed with my policies he was pretty measured in how he wrote about it. He was insightful.”

Neither Burris nor Creamer Burris participated in “gotcha” journalism or wrote one-sided stories in order to generate online “clicks,” according to Abercrombie.

“Those of us in the political world could count on them to write accurately while at the same time providing perspective to the public that reflected the political and social realities,” he said.

“Jerry exemplified the complete professional with old-school integrity. Jerry deserves all the accolades he can get in terms of his personal and professional life. I will carry them (Burris and Creamer Burris) in my heart tonight.”

Creamer Burris remembered former Advertiser Editor Gerald “Gerry” Keir calling Burris “the best political journalist in the 50th state” during the 1980s and 1990s, estimating they worked together “to meet nearly 10,000 deadlines and send close to a billion papers onto front porches.”

Burris responded that Keir’s words represented “the loveliest lie I’ve ever heard about me,” Creamer Burris said.

Gerald Francis “Jerry” Burris was born Feb. 12, 1944, in San Francisco. The oldest of six children, his formative childhood years were spent on Wake Island, where his father, Gerald Francis “Jerry” Burris Sr., was in charge of the hotel and dining service for overnight guests in the early years of Pan American World Airways’ Asia service in the late 1940s.

Wake was a refueling stop for the airline’s flights to Asia, and the Burris children lived a simple, idyllic life, according to Creamer Burris.

“The kids grew up on Wake and had the run of the island,” she said. “They swam in the lagoon where they caught fish that they ate. It was a fabulous time.”

Burris enrolled at the University of Hawaii and became a photographer for Ka Leo, the student newspaper. He was assigned to photograph a political debate that included then-mayoral candidate Frank Fasi, and Burris was asked to also take notes and write a story, Creamer Burris said.

The experience likely launched Burris’s storied career covering Hawaii politics. “He read everything and was interested not just in campus politics but politics in general,” she said.

Their love story began at UH where Burris and Creamer Burris took journalism classes together and served as co-city editors, sitting back to back in the Ka Leo newsroom. Creamer Burris said she would purposely bump the back of her chair into Burris’s, hoping to get his attention.

“I thought Jerry was pretty cute,” she said. “One Friday night I stayed late and he said, ‘Would you like to go to a movie?’ I tried to play it cool and said, ‘Sure.’ Inside, I was going ‘Yay!’”

It was the late 1960s, at the height of the Vietnam War, and the Manoa campus was the center of student activism and anti-war protests that Ka Leo also covered.

Burris became Ka Leo’s editor and began his professional career writing for the United Press International wire service. He reported on the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 to a Hawaii audience through the UPI radio scripts he wrote.

After graduating from UH in 1969, Burris was drafted into the Army and sent to Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis to teach journalism.

“He wanted to go into the Peace Corps,” Creamer Burris said. “We were all strongly anti-war. He comes from a very pacifist family and was never allowed to have a toy gun. It was built into him that you don’t shoot people.”

Creamer Burris worked for the Honolulu Star- Bulletin through a UH student program before joining Burris in Indiana. They returned to Hawaii following his two-year enlistment.

The couple spent the majority of their journalism careers working for the Hono­lulu Advertiser until they accepted buyouts in 2008.

Creamer Burris continued her career writing for magazines and working for UH’s William S. Richardson School of Law.

Burris moved to the East-West Center and Watermark Publishing, where he wrote books on notable Hawaii figures, beginning with a collaboration with writer Stuart Glauberman documenting President Barack Obama’s early years growing up in Hawaii.

Other subjects included judges Arthur Fong and Sam King and First Hawaiian Bank CEO Walter Dods, which Burris co-wrote with Keir.

Burris and Creamer Burris then teamed up on his last book, “125 Years of Hawai‘i — Bank of Hawai‘i’s Journey in the Islands.” The book, written for the bank’s 125th anniversary, documented Hawaii history from 1897 to 2022, intertwined with the story of the bank’s growth.

Burris shared his love of music with his three brothers and two sisters and taught many of them to play guitar. Creamer Burris said he was having difficulty speaking last week but the day before he died, he thanked his younger brother, Tony, who lives in Kailua, for serenading him on guitar by his hospice bed in the living room.

“Tony was playing and Jerry was playing air guitar,” she said. “Tony said, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow, bro.’ And Jerry said, ‘That was lovely’ and they had a fist bump.”

Burris’ daughter, Jennifer Ray Burris, her husband and three grandchildren, ages 12, 5 and 4, live in Bogota, Colombia, but have been on Oahu on sabbatical for the past year. From his hospice bed, Burris was able to see his grandchildren’s drawings on the windows that overlook the garden.

“We’ve had them here for a whole year, which is really nice,” Creamer Burris said. “They have been with us every step of the way and Jerry and I really have gotten to know the little ones.”

The family is planning a private service followed by a scattering of ashes. Burris is additionally survived by his brothers, Peter Burris and Michael Burris of California, and his sisters Susie Pico of Princeville, Kauai, and Kathy Isonio of California.