Kokua Line: Will city clear Summer Fun waitlists?

Question: I noticed the enrollment capacity for Honolulu Summer Fun is down this year, with the Makiki District Park only initially having 65 total spaces. Last year they had well over a 100. I know the enrollment numbers are based on the number of summer hires they can bring on, but it still seems like many families (the waitlist is over 105) are stuck waiting with summer just about upon us. Does the City have a notional timeline for when families can expect to hear about expanded enrollment so we can ensure our kids have summer activities?

Answer: “We are onboarding more staff at that location and hope to accommodate that waitlist of over 100 keiki with those hires,” preferably by the end of this week, said Nate Serota, a spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, confirming that low staffing, not a change in physical capacity, limited initial enrollment.

Other Summer Fun sites also continue to process new hires and will whittle down their waitlists as employment is confirmed, he said. “We appreciate the patience of the waiting families while we work diligently to get these staff ready for Summer Fun,” Serota said in an email.

However, another 16 of the youth recreational program’s 59 sites across Oahu need to attract more staff to be able to welcome all the children who want to attend, he said. “We strongly encourage anyone interested in working for the program to apply immediately. We are also in need of lifeguards in addition to the Summer Fun Aides. More information, and the ability to apply online, is available at bit.ly/ summerfunjob.”

Sites seeking more employees, and which have corresponding waitlists, include:

>> Booth District Park

>> Halawa District Park

>> Kalakaua District Park

>> Kanewai Community Park

>> Kauluwela Community Park

>> Moanalua Community Park

>> Pu‘unui Community Park

>> Hau‘ula Summer Fun

>> He‘eia Summer Fun

>> Kahaluu Summer Fun

>> Kailua Summer Fun

>> Kapunahala Summer Fun

>> Sunset Beach Summer Fun

>> Maunawili Summer Fun

>> Waimanalo Summer Fun

>> Pacific Palisades Community Park

Moreover, the city couldn’t use four intended sites — Kilauea District Park, Kalihi Uka Community Park, ‘Aikahi Community Park and Keolu Elementary. “Because there was little to no staffing at these locations, we did not include them in the registration and reallocated any available staff to other nearby sites,” Serota said.

He said DPR works hard every year to recruit Summer Fun staff to serve up to 10,000 keiki and teens, aiming for a ratio of no more than 25 keiki per adult staff member. Summer Fun jobs pay from $15 to $20.10 an hour, depending on the role, according to the program’s website. “This week (the week of May 27) represents the deadline for when we can get more staff into the program before” Summer Fun kicks off June 9, Serota said. The program runs through July 25.

Not every site has a waitlist; well more than a dozen had space available for keiki participants when we checked Friday. See pros.hnl.info for details. Note: Online registration for Junior Leaders is designed to be waitlist only. “That’s because we need to interview the teens before they can enter the program, as they act as volunteer assistants for the Summer Fun staff,” Serota said.

Mahalo

On May 12 at 11 p.m., I was on my way to the Hono­lulu airport. The airport offramp was totally closed. Where do I go? Where do I turn off? I hadn’t a clue! I continued on to Pearl City in total darkness, turned around and headed back. I called my cousin, who was waiting for me at the airport. In total darkness and unfamiliarity an angel who stood alongside my cousin remained online with me giving me instructions back to the airport. My cousin was relieved to finally see me and we headed home to Kaimuki, all thanks to our angel, security guard Meredee Strong. Mahalo piha Meredee. You saved two kupuna that late night. ­— Maile and Cris

