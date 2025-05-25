Molokai wins Culture of Health Prize
PAUOLE KELLY / ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION
Bobby Alcain, left, a Molokai farmer and his intern, Lanikeha Albino, cultivate native species at his nursery, ‘Aina Palapula.
PAUOLE KELLY / ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON FOUNDATION
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation selected Molokai for its 2024 Culture of Health Prize, which comes with $250,000, recognizing the island as a place “where land and people have existed in a regenerative and symbiotic relationship.” People work the land at Keawanui Mauka on Molokai.