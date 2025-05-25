More JABSOM graduates staying in Hawaii for residency training
Nearly half of the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine’s 2025 graduating class will stay in Hawaii for residency training. A student exited the school’s building in Kakaako on Wednesday.
Cadie Young graduated from UH-Manoa last week with a degree in molecular cell biology. She hopes to attend JABSOM in 2026.
Kerri Niino, center, with her mom, Leanne Niino, and JABSOM dean Dr. Sam Shomaker, is a new pediatric resident.
The University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine is located in Kakaako. Sixty-six percent of JABSOM’s 2025 graduating class will enter primary care fields such as internal medicine, pediatrics, family medicine or obstetrics and gynecology.