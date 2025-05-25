Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, May 25, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

More JABSOM graduates staying in Hawaii for residency training

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 12:10 a.m.

Editors' PicksEducation

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Nearly half of the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine’s 2025 graduating class will stay in Hawaii for residency training. A student exited the school’s building in Kakaako on Wednesday.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Nearly half of the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine’s 2025 graduating class will stay in Hawaii for residency training. A student exited the school’s building in Kakaako on Wednesday.

COURTESY CADIE YOUNG Cadie Young graduated from UH-Manoa last week with a degree in molecular cell biology. She hopes to attend JABSOM in 2026.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY CADIE YOUNG

Cadie Young graduated from UH-Manoa last week with a degree in molecular cell biology. She hopes to attend JABSOM in 2026.

COURTESY JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE Kerri Niino, center, with her mom, Leanne Niino, and JABSOM dean Dr. Sam Shomaker, is a new pediatric resident.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

Kerri Niino, center, with her mom, Leanne Niino, and JABSOM dean Dr. Sam Shomaker, is a new pediatric resident.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine is located in Kakaako. Sixty-six percent of JABSOM’s 2025 graduating class will enter primary care fields such as internal medicine, pediatrics, family medicine or obstetrics and gynecology.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

The University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine is located in Kakaako. Sixty-six percent of JABSOM’s 2025 graduating class will enter primary care fields such as internal medicine, pediatrics, family medicine or obstetrics and gynecology.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Nearly half of the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine’s 2025 graduating class will stay in Hawaii for residency training. A student exited the school’s building in Kakaako on Wednesday.
COURTESY CADIE YOUNG Cadie Young graduated from UH-Manoa last week with a degree in molecular cell biology. She hopes to attend JABSOM in 2026.
COURTESY JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE Kerri Niino, center, with her mom, Leanne Niino, and JABSOM dean Dr. Sam Shomaker, is a new pediatric resident.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine is located in Kakaako. Sixty-six percent of JABSOM’s 2025 graduating class will enter primary care fields such as internal medicine, pediatrics, family medicine or obstetrics and gynecology.