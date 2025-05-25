Skywatch: Good vibrations yield more information about stars

Astronomers using the W.M. Keck Observatory analyzed the vibrations of a star to learn more about its interior, almost as if listening to the star’s music. The study used the Keck Planet Finder, an extremely high- precision instrument, to detect slight oscillations rippling through the star. This new instrument has enabled astronomers to listen to vibrations of stars that were once too quiet to be detected.

Stars resonate at natural frequencies that astronomers can “hear” with the right tools. By analyzing these frequencies, astronomers can learn about a star’s interior and other properties such as size and age. It is analogous to how geologists learn about Earth’s interior from earthquakes. This field is known as asteroseismology.

Most asteroseismology studies focused on stars that are hotter than our sun because cooler stars have subtle vibrations, which previously were too quiet to detect. The Keck Planet Finder precisely measures the motion of the stellar surface toward and away from Earth. As its name suggests, the Keck Planet Finder’s primary science case is to detect planets orbiting other stars, but it also can be used for asteroseismology studies of cool stars.

Astronomers collected 2,000 ultraprecise measurements of the star HD 219134 located just 21 light-years away to analyze its natural frequencies. They learned that the star is 10.2 billion years old, more than twice the age of our sun. Additionally, they determined the star to be smaller than expected. These discoveries have important implications for determining how stars age over time. Additionally, HD 219134 has planets of its own. By getting a better understanding of the star’s physical properties, astronomers were able to place better constraints on the density of the orbiting planets, suggesting that they have Earth-like compositions with solid, rocky surfaces. More information can be found at this Keck Observatory news release: keck observatory.org/hd-219134.

Special events

June 21 marks the Northern Hemisphere’s summer solstice, when the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the sun. On this day the Northern Hemisphere experiences its longest period of daylight. Conversely, this is the first day of winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

Evening observing

Kaiwikuamo‘o, a significant star line used in oceanic navigation on waa kaulua (sailing canoes), will dominate the night sky at the zenith point as the sun sets. After sunset, as we look toward the direction of hikina (east), we can see Humu (Altair), Keoe (Vega) and Pira‘etea (Deneb) rising in the star houses of Manu Ko‘olau and La Ko‘olau, forming our “navigator’s triangle.” South of our celestial equator, we can observe Manaiakalani (Scorpio) rising across the houses of ‘Aina Malanai, Noio Malanai and Manu Malanai. The summer/fall star line spans 101.25 degrees of our eastern horizon.

Morning observing

Just before sunrise, around 4 a.m., our fall/ winter star line called Kalupeakawelo (Kite of Kawelo) will be near the zenith before the sun breaks through the eastern horizon. Within this star line we can see constellations such as ‘Iwakeali‘i (Cassiopeia) and Ka Mo‘i (Cepheus) in our northern sky.

The ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaii is a center for informal science education at the University of Hawaii at Hilo showcasing astronomy and Hawaiian culture as parallel journeys of human exploration.